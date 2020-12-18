Aggressive defense propels Bulldogs in opener

“It was a great effort because you weren’t sure what you were going to get because of the delays and having a really young team, but the girls did a fantastic job,” Tritt said. “One thing you can always control is your defense, and I thought we did a good job of extending our pressure and really making it tough on them to execute offensively.”

Clinton could not get the ball out of the back court on multiple occasions as eight of Bettendorf’s steals came in that territory. Aanestad and Appel, in particular, disrupted the River Queens in the first half with six combined steals. It helped the hosts build a 24-12 lead by halftime.

“Izzy and Hattie can really do some damage with their length and quickness,” Tritt said.

Tritt played 11 of the 12 players on his roster and eight scored as the Bulldogs got offensive contributions from all over.

Nevaeh Morgan, Lillie Petersen, Avery Horner and Tessa Teagarden all had big baskets and rebounds for the winners in the first two quarters. Anna Scholl and Maylee Callahan also came off the bench for some key minutes for the Dogs.