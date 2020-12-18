Aggressive defense propels Bulldogs in opener

The Bettendorf girls basketball team certainly did not look like it was playing its first game of the season Friday night.
Behind an aggressive defensive effort and balanced scoring from the offense, the Bulldogs put together a complete effort to take down Clinton, 50-39, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at Bettendorf High School.
Because of postponements, cancellations and having to pause its season because of remote learning, the Bulldogs took the court for what probably should have been their fifth or sixth game of the season instead of their first. There didn’t appear to be much rust.
“It feels good to be with the team and be out here playing,” Bulldogs sophomore guard Faith Furness said. “For a while, it felt like it was never going to get going, so I’m just glad it finally did.”
Furness led Bettendorf (1-0, 1-0 MAC) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kate McAleer had 10 points and three steals while Brooke Magistrelli added another eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Hattie Aanestad and Izzy Appel each had three steals as part of a dozen steals from the Bulldogs. Bettendorf forced 22 turnovers from Clinton (0-3, 0-2) and turned that into 14 points during the contest.
Bulldogs coach Brian Tritt said he was not sure what kind of offensive effort he would get in the opener but noted the defensive intensity was there right from the beginning.
“It was a great effort because you weren’t sure what you were going to get because of the delays and having a really young team, but the girls did a fantastic job,” Tritt said. “One thing you can always control is your defense, and I thought we did a good job of extending our pressure and really making it tough on them to execute offensively.”
Clinton could not get the ball out of the back court on multiple occasions as eight of Bettendorf’s steals came in that territory. Aanestad and Appel, in particular, disrupted the River Queens in the first half with six combined steals. It helped the hosts build a 24-12 lead by halftime.
“Izzy and Hattie can really do some damage with their length and quickness,” Tritt said.
Tritt played 11 of the 12 players on his roster and eight scored as the Bulldogs got offensive contributions from all over.
Nevaeh Morgan, Lillie Petersen, Avery Horner and Tessa Teagarden all had big baskets and rebounds for the winners in the first two quarters. Anna Scholl and Maylee Callahan also came off the bench for some key minutes for the Dogs.
Furness took over for the winners in the third quarter, scoring 10 of her 12 points in those eight minutes. She went 4-for-5 from the floor in the quarter and nailed a pair of 3-pointers. It helped push Bettendorf’s lead to 41-22 by the end of the third.
“It wasn’t anything special, the shots just came in the flow of the offense,” Furness said of her third-quarter performance. “But I thought we did a good job of playing help defense and being aggressive and attacking them. We definitely practiced that a lot.”
Clinton made a run at the hosts with a 10-0 spurt to cut a 45-27 lead for Bettendorf down to eight with just under three minutes to play. Makenzie Cooley, Elle Davis and Molly Shannon had baskets in the run. But McAleer had a steal and layup and a driving jump-shot on the Bulldogs’ next possessions to end any chance of comeback for the River Queens.
Cooley finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Shannon finished with eight points and five rebounds. Jamie Greenwalt had five points as did Davis for Clinton. River Queens coach Cathy Marx liked her team’s hustle but said the turnovers were, ultimately, too much to overcome. Her team did score 27 points in the second half.
“That is our nemesis, we do turn the ball over too much,” Marx said. “But we had a goal tonight of beating 26 points, which is what we scored both times we played (Bettendorf) last season. So, we did accomplish that and you have to look at some positive things moving forward. Those are the little victories you need when you are building a program.”
