Aledo Mercer County collects victory over Oneida ROWVA 50-39

Aledo Mercer County handed Oneida ROWVA a tough 50-39 loss during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 1, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Monmouth United and Oneida ROWVA took on Elmwood on December 1 at Elmwood High School. For more, click here.
