 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aledo Mercer County edges Kewanee Wethersfield in tough test 47-41
0 Comments

Aledo Mercer County edges Kewanee Wethersfield in tough test 47-41

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County edged Kewanee Wethersfield in a close 47-41 encounter in Illinois girls basketball on January 22.

In recent action on January 13, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Aledo Mercer County on January 10 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News