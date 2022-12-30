Aledo Mercer County engineers impressive victory over Erie-Prophetstown 51-25

Aledo Mercer County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Erie-Prophetstown 51-25 Friday on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Erie-Prophetstown faced off on December 27, 2021 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 15, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Orion in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.