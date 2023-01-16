 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aledo Mercer County narrowly edges Kewanee Wethersfield in tight triumph 48-44

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County surfed the tension to ride to a 48-44 win over Kewanee Wethersfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield played in a 47-41 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Aledo Mercer County on January 9 at Aledo Mercer County High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News