Aledo Mercer County narrowly edges Kewanee Wethersfield in tight triumph 48-44

Aledo Mercer County surfed the tension to ride to a 48-44 win over Kewanee Wethersfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.
The last time Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield played in a 47-41 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Aledo Mercer County on January 9 at Aledo Mercer County High School. Click here for a recap.
