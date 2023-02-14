Mighty close, mighty fine, Aledo Mercer County wore a victory shine after clipping Knoxville 38-31 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Knoxville and Aledo Mercer County played in a 47-27 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 8, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Annawan . Click here for a recap. Knoxville took on Oneida ROWVA on January 30 at Oneida ROWVA High School. For more, click here.

