Aledo Mercer County overcomes Kewanee in competitive affair 22-13

Aledo Mercer County knocked off Kewanee 22-13 on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 7 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Galva in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
