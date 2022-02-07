Aledo Mercer County pounds out steady beat in win over Galva 51-48

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Aledo Mercer County wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-48 over Galva at Galva High on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

