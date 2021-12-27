 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aledo Mercer County rains all over Erie E/P 54-26
0 Comments

Aledo Mercer County rains all over Erie E/P 54-26

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Erie E/P during a 54-26 blowout in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.

In recent action on December 20, Erie E/P faced off against Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Aledo Mercer County took on Sherrard on December 13 at Sherrard High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News