Aledo Mercer County tops Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42-30

Aledo Mercer County charged Taylor Ridge Rockridge and collected a 42-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 8.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Aledo Mercer County squared off with February 14, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County took on Monmouth United on December 1 at Aledo Mercer County High School. Click here for a recap
