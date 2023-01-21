Aledo Mercer County's convoy passes Abingdon-Avon 54-39

Aledo Mercer County handed Abingdon-Avon a tough 54-39 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 9, Abingdon-Avon faced off against Galva and Aledo Mercer County took on Kewanee Wethersfield on January 16 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
