Alleman comeback falls short in Big 6 loss to Quincy

The Alleman High School girls basketball team pushed Quincy until the end, but missed opportunities down the stretch resulted in a close but frustrating 37-34 Western Big 6 Conference loss on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 1-1 Big 6) held off the Pioneers (3-5, 1-1) after being outscored 10-6 in the fourth quarter. Leila Dade scored a game-high 14 points and Taylor Fohey had seven points and eight rebounds for Quincy.

Outside of Clair Hulke’s 16 points, the Pioneers struggled to find consistent offense.

Alleman coach Steve Ford said the effort was there, but it was not effective or efficient at times.

“We really played like individuals more than we played as a team," he said. "It just seemed that way to me without watching the film.

"Usually, we’ll have a number of assists in a game. Tonight, it just seemed like we were trying to pressure ourselves to do too much.”

The game was tight for the first 16 minutes. Audrey Erickson hit a 3-pointer just before halftime to give Alleman a 19-18 lead at the break before Dade scored seven points in a 13-5 third-quarter swing to give Quincy command.

Both teams defended well and often traded turnovers instead of buckets. Quincy scored only two points six minutes into the fourth quarter and led 33-29. But missed buckets and turnovers prevented an Alleman comeback.

Alleman did a good job of limiting Quincy’s 6-foot Fohey inside, but Dade’s performance offset that. She was 2 of 5 from deep.

“She’s really come a long way the last couple of years,” Ford said of Dade. “You try to have somebody else beat you and she did a pretty nice job of helping out.”

Quincy broke the Alleman press late and Jazmyn Lewis had a layup in the final minute.

Ford said the team needs to take care of the basketball better. Quincy had 13 turnovers and Alleman had 10. Considering the way other Big 6 teams emphasize defense, low scoring games will likely be the norm in other weeks as well.

“Every game in the Big 6 is going to be a battle,” Ford said. “If you don’t take care of the basketball, it’s going to be tough to win.”

Erickson hit a layup at the buzzer and finished the game with five points for Alleman.

Ford said the team needs to value each possession more.

Hulke had another good game, but it will likely take a team effort to produce offense otherwise. The team will need to reset quickly with another Big 6 game on Saturday against Rock Island.

“Sometimes the players press themselves too much to make it happen instead of letting it happen,” Ford said. “I thought maybe that happened tonight with a few of them. They thought they needed to be that next person instead of letting it happen.”