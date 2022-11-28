Alleman defends well, Hulke scores 19 in win over Rock Falls

Alleman High School girls basketball coach Steve Ford knows that defense can always be there when the offense may struggle at times.

The Pioneers defended well and did enough on offense as Clair Hulke scored 19 points to help beat Rock Falls 40-28 in Monday’s home opener.

“Consistency on defense is very, very important and we’ve been stressing that,” Ford said. “I thought the kids did a really good job on defense helping one another out and being in the right position.”

Hulke and the Pioneers forced the Rockets (4-3) into 21 turnovers in a game in which they led 20-12 at halftime.

Alleman (3-4) hit its only three 3-pointers in a 12-5 second-quarter advantage.

Hulke said her team’s help defense and communication played a big factor in the defensive performance.

“We’ve been working on that a lot in practice and making sure we’re all communicating with each other,” the 6-foot forward said. “I think that was the key to it.”

Hulke finished 8 of 10 at the line and took advantage of some open looks inside. Audrey Erickson added nine points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers

“My teammates were setting great screens,” Hulke said, “so it was really helping to get me open and get the looks that we needed to capitalize on.”

Alleman had active hands and was able to tip a number of balls that led to turnovers. The Rockets scored in double figures just once in a quarter in the game, posting 12 points in the third.

“They were active with their hands,” Ford said. “Clair is jumping out on a smaller individual, our guards are jumping out on a bigger individual. Claire’s active arms, that was key.”

Alleman started to pull away after leading 8-7 after the first quarter. Rock Falls forced 15 Alleman turnovers but often could not take advantage of the extra possession on the other side.

Jacee Sigel led Rock Falls with eight points.

“This was our third time facing them in two years and it’s a battle each time,” Ford said. “We knew they weren’t going to go away and they’re a very strong team. They mixed up that press on us a little bit and at times we didn’t handle it so well. So we’ll have to look at that a little bit.”

Alleman plays its second Western Big 6 Conference game on Thursday against Quincy at home.

“I’m just happy with all of the girl’s efforts,” Ford said. “I thought it was a very good team win.”