Alleman girls add another impressive win to their ledger

SHERRARD — With each game, the Alleman girls' basketball team feels its confidence level continuing to climb higher and higher.

Along with their confidence, the Pioneers are seeing the checkmarks in the win column continue to grow as well.

Taking on Three Rivers West powerhouse Sherrard Tuesday evening, Alleman combined a stifling defensive effort with a hot shooting start to grab a quick lead, and the Pioneers never let up in a 42-22 victory at Harry Hunt Gymnasium.

"Going out and competing in the Western Big 6 and beating teams like Moline and Rock Island along with taking Geneseo to overtime, you feel confident going into these other games," said Alleman coach Steve Ford. "Last year, we were still a little young and didn't know how to close games.

"This year, we're starting to close out these games. That's been the biggest difference."

Evening their record at 6-6, the Pioneers snapped a five-game winning streak by the Tigers (8-2). A key part of their victory was effectively taking away Sherrard's inside game.

The Tigers' post tandem of senior forward Olivia Meskan and sophomore forward Violet Meskan were limited to just seven combined shots, although both did grab six rebounds. Olivia Meskan had five points and her younger sister added three steals.

"We focused on staying in our help side defense and keeping them out of the lane," said Alleman junior forward Clair Hulke. "We forced them to shoot more outside and lower-percentage shots."

Ultimately, Sherrard was unable to get its outside game going. The Tigers hit just two of 16 attempts from 3-point range, with Kyla Elsbury's eight points leading the hosts.

"I don't think we came out ready to handle their pressure," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "We got down, and we didn't respond like we needed to. I've got to get us better in situations like that."

Offensively, Alleman came out with the hot hand by hitting its first five shots. Junior guard Audrey Erickson scored six points to stake the Pioneers to a 12-7 lead after the opening quarter.

In the second period, Hulke netted eight points and Erickson scored another six to combine for all of their team's scoring as the Pioneers closed the first half with a 6-0 spurt to take a 26-14 halftime lead.

"It was good for us to start off strong (offensively); our past few games, we weren't as strong," said Erickson, who tallied 15 points and five steals. "We definitely knew we had to come out intense on the defensive end. That's one of the areas where we feel we have to come out strong."

Hulke finished with game-highs of 19 points and seven rebounds. She scored five points to open the third quarter as Alleman extended its first half-closing run to 17 straight points, eventually taking a 37-17 lead into the final period.

"I think beating teams like Moline and Rock Island is a big confidence boost for us going up against schools more our size," Hulke said. "I think we're working well, and we're getting better every day."

Swanson was not disappointed that the Tigers were able to hold Alleman to 42 points. Most nights, that would have had his club in good shape to earn a victory.

"For the most part, we're happy to give that up," he said. "Alleman just did a good job of taking things away. It would've been nice to hit some shots there."