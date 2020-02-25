Alleman girls basketball coach Delp steps down

She did just about everything as a player at Alleman High School, and Megan Delp hoped she could do the same as a coach for the Pioneers girls basketball team.

After four seasons, however, Delp decided to step down as the head coach on Tuesday.

"I want to thank our coaches, our players, administration and the entire Alleman community for their support the last four years," Delp said. "I strongly believe that I am leaving the girls program in a better position than when I took over the reins."

Delp finished with a 37-77 record and a 3-41 mark in Western Big 6 Conference games.

As a player, Megan McCracken was one of, if not the, best girls basketball player in Alleman history. She was part of 84 wins in her four seasons, reaching the state tournament three times. The 2001-02 Pioneers took third place in the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a four-time all-metro player, three-time All-Western Big 6 Conference honoree and a 2002 Illinois Miss Basketball award finalist. She played one season at Iowa State and the last three at Illinois State.

"As a player, Megan McCracken demonstrated tremendous intensity and desire," said Alleman interim athletic director Mike Tracey. "Her work ethic was tremendous. She was a warrior on the court.