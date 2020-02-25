Alleman girls basketball coach Delp steps down

She did just about everything as a player at Alleman High School, and Megan Delp hoped she could do the same as a coach for the Pioneers girls basketball team.
After four seasons, however, Delp decided to step down as the head coach on Tuesday.
"I want to thank our coaches, our players, administration and the entire Alleman community for their support the last four years," Delp said. "I strongly believe that I am leaving the girls program in a better position than when I took over the reins."
Delp finished with a 37-77 record and a 3-41 mark in Western Big 6 Conference games.
As a player, Megan McCracken was one of, if not the, best girls basketball player in Alleman history. She was part of 84 wins in her four seasons, reaching the state tournament three times. The 2001-02 Pioneers took third place in the state.
She was a four-time all-metro player, three-time All-Western Big 6 Conference honoree and a 2002 Illinois Miss Basketball award finalist. She played one season at Iowa State and the last three at Illinois State.
"As a player, Megan McCracken demonstrated tremendous intensity and desire," said Alleman interim athletic director Mike Tracey. "Her work ethic was tremendous. She was a warrior on the court.
"As a coach, she displayed the same intensity. She loves the game of basketball and the kids she coached."
Delp will continue as an English teacher at Alleman.
She believes the program can improve on this season's 3-26 and 0-14 records in the future.
"There is a solid youth program in place and a positive culture that fosters academic and athletic success, both of which help create lasting beliefs and values for every student-athlete," she said. "I hope that I have positively impacted each and every one of the players I have been lucky enough to coach, as it is my belief that basketball is a mere tool to better prepare student-athletes to be successful throughout their lives.
"I am confident the (Alleman) administration will find the best possible candidate to continue to build a competitive girls basketball program both at the youth and the high school level. I will continue to fully support the girls and the program moving forward."