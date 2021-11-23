Alleman girls basketball dominates Sterling for fourth win already this season

The defense was also a major factor. For the third time this season, Alleman held an opponent under 40 points. That's a recipe for success.

"That’s been the consistent to our team this year," Ford said. "What we are trying to do is getting better at communicating. I couldn’t hear if they did, but it seemed like they may have because we had a great game on defense."

The Pioneer lead swelled up to 56-29 by the end of the third and an uneventful fourth quarter ended things at 66-34. The gym was loud the entire game, thanks to the student section.

After the season Alleman had in the spring, this type of game was exactly what the Pioneers needed.

“I think this was really important for us because having that type of season, especially a COVID season, we just didn’t have time to adjust anything,” Hulke said. “Having more time to practice and more time to adjust things between games has helped us be able to perform better. I think we are just playing better as a team. We are playing together. You can see it. We are making connections.”