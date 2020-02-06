Alleman girls battle but fall to Galesburg in Big 6 play

Alleman’s defensive effort was commended by Galesburg coach Evan Massey, but the Silver Streaks found a way to scuffle through to a 43-33 Western Big 6 Conference win at Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night.

Leading 13-5 after the first quarter helped make the difference for the Silver Streaks (17-12, 5-7 Big 6), which used their press defense to help force 21 turnovers by Alleman (3-24, 0-13).

Galesburg finished 15 of 42 from the field in the win.

“They really played good defense, they really did,” Massey said of the Pioneers, which fell 51-26 in the first matchup of the season. “They were physical and gave good help. Fundamentally, they were a good defensive team tonight.”

The Pioneers used a 12-10 swing in the second quarter to cut Galesburg’s halftime lead to 23-17, but Riley Jenkins (13 points) hit a pair of triples, one at the buzzer, in a 14-7 advantage for GHS in the third quarter to build a 13-point lead.

“I thought the first three minutes of the third quarter were big for us,” Massey said.

The Pioneers outscored Galesburg 9-6 in the fourth quarter, but a lack of consistent offensive production continued to be a challenge for the young team.