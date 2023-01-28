Alleman girls bounce back in win over Moline

The Alleman High School girls basketball team was determined to bounce back following Thursday’s double-overtime loss to Rock Island.

Set on getting back in the win column, the Pioneers played well on both sides of the ball in a 55-39 Western Big 6 Conference home win over Moline on Saturday afternoon.

Clair Hulke scored 22 points and Audrey Erickson had 13 in a physical game against short-handed Moline.

The Pioneers (16-12, 6-5 Big 6) are still in Big 6 title contention ahead of matchups with two teams atop the conference standings in Geneseo and Galesburg.

Erickson said Alleman immediately focused on moving forward after a “tough” loss to the Rocks.

“We came in with a little bit more fire I think than we would have,” she said. “We really wanted to get it back from when we lost on Thursday.”

An effort to limit turnovers paid off. Alleman had 24 on Thursday and nine on Saturday.

“We really talked about taking care of the ball more for this game,” Erickson said. “No more quick shots. Passing it around more and finding the open shots faster.”

Alleman’s other players each had their moments with Ava Brinkman (six rebounds) and Annie Rouse each scoring six points. Carson Wendt scored five points and Megan Hulke’s 3-pointer gave Alleman a 43-26 lead through three quarters. Tyla Thomas did not score but played was stout on defense.

“We know how much Clair averages and we know that she’s really going to be their main defensive focus, so that really opens things up for everyone on the team,” Erickson said. “Everyone really stepped up today and contributed in the way we needed them to.”

Moline (5-19, 3-8) was led by Sam Veto (15 points) and Paige Melton (10) offensively.

“We’re trying to battle through injuries right now and trying to get bodies healthy,” Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. “It’s hard to do when you’ve got a Thursday to Saturday bounce back.

"We were a little fatigued today so the effort, naturally, was a little bit less than on Thursday night.”

Moline came to Don Morris Gymnasium following a 50-38 win over United Township on Thursday.

Ritchie said Hulke is one of the best players his team has faced this season.

“The girls are still trying to play as hard as they can,” Ritchie said. “They’re not giving up. I’m proud of their effort and we’re not giving up.”

Alleman coach Steve Ford said the team responded well after Thursday’s loss.

“It was a job well done by everybody,” Ford said. “To be able to come back and play a tough Moline team coming off a win and play the way we did, I thought they played really well.”

With just three regular season games to go, the Pioneers hope to finish strong.

“We just have to prepare and have confidence in ourselves and just respect our opponents,” Erickson said. “We know what we can do and we know what we’re going to bring."