EAST MOLINE — It wasn’t easy, but through a combination of energy and late-game execution, the Alleman girls basketball team opened conference play in the Western Big Six with a 42-37 win at United Township, which was playing its first game of the season.
The victory ended a 19-game losing streak in the conference for Alleman, its first since the conference opener at Quincy two years ago.
After trailing 22-20 at the half, Alleman clung to a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter. After Alleman missed the front end of a 1-and-1, UT’s Aria Fix hit a trey that ignited the Panther crowd and cut the Pioneer lead to 39-37 with under 12 seconds to play.
But the Pioneers (4-2) did not panic following UT’s fouls, making 7-of-10 free throws in a 14-point fourth quarter. Senior Gabbi Loiz hit two free throws in the fourth quarter and matched the game-high with 15 points and eight rebounds for Alleman.
“For as long as I’ve been at Alleman, we’ve never beaten UT,” said Loiz. “This is a big milestone and it helps build our confidence going into the season. Before we even started playing games, we knew that we would have something more this year, so it’s good to put that into play and show everyone what we can do.”
Natika Woods was 3-of-4 from the line in the fourth quarter for Alleman, and scored 10 points. Fellow starters DeAjah Woods and Maddie Porter added four points each for Alleman.
Alleman head coach Megan McCracken said the key to finishing the conference win in a hostile environment late was just taking one possession at a time. Its overall team depth was also a big advantage against a younger Panther team playing in its first game of the year.
“I think we did a good job of adjusting at halftime. We told them, we need to rebound, we need to get back on defense and just sharpen some things up offensively. And we applied it and carried it over on both ends,” McCracken said. “And that was the difference-maker.”
UT was playing without its lone senior Brandi LaFountaine, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Sophomore Bella Sims, who averaged 12.3 points for UT last season, transferred to Davenport North to join fellow transfer from Rock Island, Anne Awour. Those two played travel basketball together.
UT head coach Carie Walker said the team forced some shots in the third quarter with such a small lead. But there is plenty of room for improvement after game one.
“You could tell it was our first night out with the youth on the floor,” said UT head coach Carie Walker, who started three juniors and two sophomores. “We didn’t finish some layups and things like that we know we are capable of. No excuses on ages out there on that. And taking care of the ball at key times.”
Rock Island 61, Galesburg 35: Brea Beal stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, four steals and four assists as the Rocks pulled away for a Western Big Six victory in Galesburg on Tuesday night.
Beal got some help from Hanna Simmer, who contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Rocks, who led just 26-22 at the half.
Chloe McCarthy and Andrea Sampson had 11 points for Galesburg.