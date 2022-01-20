Alleman girls use energy, team effort to beat Quincy by 16

Playing only six girls, the Alleman basketball team battled through any fatigue to secure a 53-37 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Quincy on Thursday’s senior night.
Sophomore Clair Hulke led the Pioneers (11-13, 3-6 Big 6) with 17 points, senior Averi Rangel scored 15, and Audrey Erickson added 12 in a game in which Alleman outscored Quincy 39-16 in the second half.
Quincy (6-8, 3-6) led 6-0 and 12-9 after one quarter, but the Pioneers settled into the game and held the Blue Devils to nine or fewer points in each following quarter.
Rangel said playing together keyed the win as girls have gotten better at performing their roles.
“I just think we play the best basketball when we play as a team,” she said. “It really showed tonight that we can do that later in the season as well.”
Alleman was 10 of 10 at the line in the fourth quarter and finished 16 of 19 as the Pioneers controlled possession down the stretch.
Rangel said the team responded after a slow start.
“That’s not what we wanted, but eventually we picked it up. I told them we need to keep the energy up,” she said. “Our defense really helped. We were constantly anticipating passes and having that energy.”
She said they do get tired, but it’s another 32 minutes of conditioning moving forward.
“Since we only play six girls, we’re always pretty much in shape,” she said. “We just trust each other a lot. When we’re tired, we’ll say something.”
Having an engaged student section also helped add another gear.
“They bring the energy,” Rangel said. “Sometimes more than we can.”
Limiting Quincy post Taylor Fohey was also in the game plan. She dealt with foul trouble and tied Asia Seangmany with a team-high 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting.
On offense, Hulke drew attention inside to help Rangel hit 3 of 7 3-pointers. The Pioneers were 6 of 16 from deep.
“It’s great to have Clair,” Rangel said, “she’s such a threat inside and outside.”
Rangel and Erickson went 4 of 4 and Annie Rouse was 2 of 2 at the line in the fourth quarter.
“Our coach said that to win the game, free throws were going to be the biggest key, and we really showed that,” Rangel said. “Practice makes perfect.”
Alleman's second senior, Katie Brewer (four points), hit both her shots as part of a 16-7 third-quarter advantage. Tyla Thomas (three points) also hit a triple in the third.
Alleman coach Steve Ford said the girls played hard all night and battled through the tiredness and came through as a team.
“The key to the game was just the girls playing together,” Ford said. “I thought the ball moved well on offense and communication was pretty good on defense. They’re aggressiveness on the boards I thought was one of our better games.”
Ford also noted the importance of the student section in the win.
"You couldn't ask for a better student section," he said. "That gets the kids very excited to have that kind of support. ... That was awesome."