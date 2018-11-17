GENESEO — Going into Saturday morning’s round of the Geneseo Tournament, Alleman’s Parker Georlett figured she had a good grasp on her girls’ basketball role with the Pioneers.
“As a senior, I envisioned being a team leader and a role model for the underclassmen,” said the 6-foot-center.
That all changed with 30 seconds left in the first half of a game against Sherrard, with the Pioneers up just 21-14. Senior post starter Bailey Gorgal went down, with blood-curdling cries of pain, after suffering a left-leg injury. Counting more heavily on Georlett’s inside presence, Alleman went on to a 48-26 victory, pitching a third-quarter shutout.
Georlett finished with team-highs of six rebounds and four blocks, two of those in that 18-0 third quarter.
“I hope I can step up even better,” Georlett said after the win that put the Pioneers at 2-2.
The season lies in question for Gorgal, who watched the second half behind the Pioneer bench sporting a leg stabilizer. “I will pray for her,” Georlett said of her teammate. “I know she will be a fantastic teammate on the bench if she is hurt for that long. She’s a fighter.”
The senior says she has been working hard on her rebounding game, “but getting four blocks, I haven’t done that in a long time,” she said.
Up until the Gorgal injury, the Tigers (0-4) had stayed within reach of the Pioneers. Alleman’s lead was just 10-9 after the first quarter, and even with Sydney Adamson getting all of Sherrard’s five points in the second quarter, it was just a seven-point margin at halftime.
Alleman, though, seemed motivated by Gorgal’s misfortune.
“We talked about being in the right spot,” said Alleman coach Megan McCracken. “We were getting shots that we were looking for out of our offense. Another big factor was not getting into foul trouble,” which had plagued the Pioneers in their two losses.
Gabbi Loiz led the Pioneers with 18 points, hitting 8-of-10 field-goal attempts. Natika Woods added a dozen points, and De’Ajah Woods had seven, with those three scoring 77 percent of Alleman’s points.
With Gorgal out, Alleman’s other 6-foot insider, sophomore Maddie Porter, added to the lane dominance. Porter also had six rebounds, and added a block and a team-high four assists.
“They really did step up,” McCracken said of Porter and Georlett. “They had a great presence on the defensive end.”
McCracken said that Georlett being a reserve was not necessary a season game plan, just one for this particular game. “It will depend on the personnel,” the coach said, adding that Georglett is considered like a “sixth starter.”
Now, though, that might change. Depending on Gorgal’s prognosis, it could mean Alleman going with a pair of 6-foot starters. Those Pioneers are ready for those roles.