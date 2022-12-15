Alleman rallies in fourth to take down Galesburg; sits tied atop WB6

Audrey Erickson and Clair Hulke are taking the Western Big 6 by storm.

The Alleman girls basketball duo combined for 45 points in the Pioneers’ 53-51 victory over Galesburg on Thursday inside Don Morris Gym.

Alleman (7-6, 4-2 WB6) is now tied atop the conference standings with its fourth WB6 victory — and December isn’t over. Four league wins match the total the Pioneers had in the last three years combined.

To summarize, Alleman is in new territory.

“We played in some close games in the past, but in the front half of this conference season we’ve finally been able to handle it,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “They’re playing with a lot more confidence and it seems like things are going smoother.

“They’re believing now. And that’s half the battle.”

And the Pioneers needed that belief Thursday.

Alleman trailed 44-39 in the fourth, which forced Ford to call timeout. Galesburg (9-3, 4-2 WB6) went on an 11-2 run to take the lead, charged by Kiarra Kilgore who finished with a team-high 24 points, but Alleman didn’t fold. Ford reassured his squad, and in a matter of minutes the game had changed again.

“We called timeout and just told them to calm down,” Ford said. “And then it seemed like boom, boom, boom — and we were back in the lead. They are just playing with so much confidence and made some really nice plays.”

The Pioneers responded with an 8-0 run of their own, five from Erickson and three from Hulke, to take a lead Alleman would never relinquish.

Erickson knocked down five free throws later in the fourth and after a couple turnovers on either end, the Silver Streaks missed a contested shot at the buzzer to come up two points short.

“We wanted to focus on our defense (after the timeout),” Hulke said. “We wanted to get in front of cutters and take away what they wanted to do. We were able to do that and that’s why we were able to go on some runs to win this game.”

Hulke, Alleman’s leading scorer for the season, dropped 17 points in the win. But it was Erickson that the Pioneers relied on Thursday. She had a season-high 28 points and knocked down Alleman’s only 3. When the Pioneers needed a bucket, she was the answer.

“A lot of it comes from my team and the passes they make, plus, teams know how much Clair averages and they focus on her so that frees everyone else up,” Erickson said. “(Hulke and I) have grown up together. It’s always been me and her. We can always depend on each other and I mean, this win was huge. This means a lot for us in conference.”

Erickson and Hulke made 15 of the teams’ 18 shots from the field. Annie Rouse (4 points), Tyla Thomas (2 points) and Ava Brinkman (2 points) were the only other Pioneers to get on the scoresheet.

“Obviously, we go as they (Erickson and Hulke) go,” Ford said. “Audrey with the ball in her hands was great, and she was getting it to Clair. They really stepped up when we need the scoring.”

Alleman forced 16 turnovers and led for a majority of the game despite Galesburg shooting 50% (17-34) from the floor. Alleman led 26-21 at the break and by as many as six in the third before Galesburg went on its scoring run.

The Pioneers have wins over Galesburg, Moline, Rock Island and Sterling in WB6 play.

“It’s such a big confidence booster to win against these bigger schools,” Hulke said. “When we go into the postseason, we will have confidence because if we can beat these teams, we know we have the ability to beat schools our size.”

But before Alleman gets to the postseason, the squad has placed itself squarely in the conference title conversation. Four teams are tied at 4-2 at the top, and Ford believes anything is possible down the stretch.

“This conference is just so tough, and anyone can beat anyone,” Ford said. “A game is just a single game, but it will matter so much. You can’t overlook anybody. We just want to focus on ourselves and getting better because it’s going to be a battle the rest of the way.”