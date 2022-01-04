Alleman rolls past Mercer County with impressive defensive night

But the second half is where Hulke and Rangel really started to get going. Hulke began getting open look after open look in the paint, ending the night with 19 points — 16 down low.

“Clair is a mismatch on most nights because she can go down low or outside,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “She helps us handle the ball against presses and just does it all. The girls are getting a good feel of the inside-out game and they were able to get some good looks.”

No one benefited more from those outside looks than Rangel. The only senior starter sunk three 3s on the night, but her dagger to make it 37-20 early in the fourth put any questions about the game’s outcome on ice. She finished with 13 points.

The only thing that didn’t seem to go Alleman’s way Tuesday was rebounding. Mercer County won the boards battle 32-21 and scored all of its eight points in the first half after grabbing offensive rebounds.

“I know we were in position, but their strength was just pushing us out of the way,” Ford said. “They were getting out over the top of us and we weren’t staying with them. We had to have two girls on (Gabriella McPeek) on the line or else she would jump over us. There is no doubt we will be the smaller team most nights.”