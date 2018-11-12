For the first time since 2010 there was no VanHyfte on the basketball court for the Annawan girls' basketball team. Still, the Bravettes showed they will continue to bring the pressure and have plenty of talent on the floor.
Annawan used its tough half-court pressure and another big night in the paint to beat Alleman 55-42 at Don Morris Gym in the opening night of the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bravettes forced 23 turnovers and got big nights by a pair of sophomore inside players — Emily Miller (18 points and eight rebounds) and Ella Manuel (14 points and 10 rebounds).
"I thought we played well but just didn't finish the way we wanted," Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. "They hurt us on the boards and that is where Jayde (VanHyfte) bailed us out so much. This is a young group and it was exactly how I thought it would be.
"This reminds me a lot of the 2017 team where we were very young and kind of a question mark. That group came around and this one, I believe will as well. I think we surprised (Alleman) with our two big kids."
Alleman got off to a great start, leading 12-7 late in the opening quarter before foul trouble and ball handling became a problem. With four Pioneers on the bench with two or more fouls, Annawan went on a 19-0 run to turn that five-point deficit into a 26-12 lead.
"We had 15 fouls and they made 12 free throws in the first half," Alleman coach Megan McCracken said. "We were just not moving our feet, getting out of position and fouling way too much. One of the things you get from just two weeks of practice is not knowing what you have.
"We saw some of our weaknesses and that's what we will work on. As I told the girls, this will not define our season and just shows us where we are as a team."
The Bravettes showed their weaknesses as well in the second half. After turning the ball over just four times in the first half, they were guilty of 14 in the second half.
"That's something we knew we might struggle with early," Burkiewicz said. "The rebounding has to get better. I also think Keagan (Rico, 10 points, four steals and three assists) and Reese (Randall, nine points and six rebounds) will shoot better."
Those two combined to make just two of 18 shot attempts.
Alleman also struggled to make shots. The Pioneers started the game making two of their first three 3-points and finished making just one of their next 20.
"The fouls early had most of our varsity on the bench and forced us to play a bunch of sophomores and freshmen," McCracken said. "I could have brought some of those girls back in the second quarter, but that is a double-edged sword where we could have lost them for the second half.
"We have some players — Gabi (Loiz), De'Ajah (Woods) and Natika (Woods) — who can create shots, they just didn't make them. We executed for the most part but we just didn't make the shots. Those three will make shots for us."
Loiz finished the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists and a blocked shot. Woods scored 12 second-half points to finish with 15.