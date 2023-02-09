For nearly 24 minutes, the United Township High School girls basketball team’s defense held Alleman’s Clair Hulke to only three points in Thursday night’s Western Big 6 Conference matchup at Don Morris Gymnasium.

The junior standout came through when it mattered most.

Hulke scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the final nine minutes as the Pioneers held off the Panthers in a 43-41 win to finish the regular season.

UT’s shot to win or tie in the closing seconds was short after Alleman missed its last four free throws.

UT (14-16, 6-8 Big 6) came out strong defensively, leading 10-3 after the first quarter. Alleman (18-13, 8-6) responded in the second quarter with an 11-4 run to tie it at 14 at halftime.

The Pioneers shared the scoring responsibilities in a 16-12 third-quarter advantage as Ava Brinkman (four points) had two buckets and Megan Hulke (six points) had her second three-point play of the game.

Audrey Erickson (10 points) got most of her points the hard way with a 7-of-8 showing at the line for the Pioneers.

Hulke said the team responded after a slow start offensively.

“Towards the end of the game, we just knew we had to put it away and knew we had to pick up the intensity to win,” Hulke said. “Once we finally figured out how to move around their zone and once they went into man, it really helped us out.”

Hulke hit her first three shots of the fourth quarter to give Alleman a 36-29 lead. The game was tied 38-all with 2:30 left before a Hulke bucket gave the Pioneers the lead. UT had multiple turnovers in the closing minutes, but a Tia Lewis (nine points) triple made it a 43-41 game with 15 seconds left.

UT got the ball back after two missed free throws, but a 3-point attempt was short and the Pioneers closed out the win to split the season series and finish tied with Rock Island for fourth in the conference.

“We just really talked about not letting them get any threes off,” Hulke said. “We had to play smart on defense at the end there to take it away.”

UT’s nine 3-pointers kept it in the game as Kaylie Pena (12 points) and Ka Maria Perkins (11 points) led the team in scoring. Lorena Awou had nine points and nine rebounds inside for UT.

Alleman coach Steve Ford said the team was able to free Hulke up with screens once UT switched to a man-to-man defense.

“She’s good coming off screens and the girls are good at getting her the ball,” Ford said.

UT coach Chase Pavelonis said Hulke took advantage of his team’s missed defensive assignments. Offensively, UT had just four players score.

“When it comes down to it, it just takes 32 minutes,” Pavelonis said. “We were getting good looks, the ball just wasn’t falling unfortunately.”

Both coaches felt good about how their teams are playing heading into the postseason.

“I think this will be great momentum going into the postseason,” Hulke said. “We just want to take it game by game and play our best basketball.”