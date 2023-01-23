Annawan comes to play in easy win over Kewanee Wethersfield 65-36

Annawan put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Kewanee Wethersfield for a 65-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 23.
Last season, Annawan and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with December 6, 2021 at Annawan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Annawan took on Biggsville West Central on January 18 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap.
