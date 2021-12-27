 Skip to main content
Annawan delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rockford Lutheran 51-49
Annawan delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rockford Lutheran 51-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Annawan nabbed it to nudge past Rockford Lutheran 51-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.

The Braves opened with a 16-14 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.

Annawan's offense moved to a 30-29 lead over Rockford Lutheran at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Annawan a 40-38 lead over Rockford Lutheran.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Annawan and Rockford Lutheran both had the scoreboard blinking in a 51-49 knot.

Recently on December 18 , Annawan squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

