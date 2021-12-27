Annawan delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rockford Lutheran 51-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Annawan nabbed it to nudge past Rockford Lutheran 51-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.
The Braves opened with a 16-14 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.
Annawan's offense moved to a 30-29 lead over Rockford Lutheran at the intermission.
The third quarter gave Annawan a 40-38 lead over Rockford Lutheran.
It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Annawan and Rockford Lutheran both had the scoreboard blinking in a 51-49 knot.
