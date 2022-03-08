Annawan duo headline All-LTC girls' hoops squad

For the first time since 2018, the Annawan High School girls' basketball squad finished the regular season as Lincoln Trail Conference champions.

Finishing 21-11 overall, the Bravettes won 10 of their 11 LTC games to finish on top of the standings, ahead of first-year league member and LTC Tournament champion Abingdon-Avon (21-6, 8-1).

When the All-Lincoln Trail girls' hoops squad was announced on Tuesday, two of the key contributors to Annawan's return to conference supremacy were rewarded with first team all-conference nods.

Senior center Cassidy Miller and sophomore guard Olivia Goodley landed first-team roster spots after finishing as the Bravettes' top two scorers in a season that ended with an IHSA Class 1A AlWood Regional title-game loss to eventual state champion Brimfield.

Miller led the Bravettes in both scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.9 boards) as well as chipping in 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game. Goodley came next with 8.2 points per game, adding 2.8 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Two more Annawan sophomore guards — Elaina Manuel and Kaylee Celus — earned second team and honorable mention status, respectively. Freshman guard Bella VanOpdorp was also an honorable mention choice.

Ridgewood (19-11), which posted an 8-3 mark to finish in a three-way tie for third place with first-year LTC member Knoxville (19-11) and Princeville (19-10), had three all-conference picks including senior forward Hannah Maher (12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds per game) getting named to the first team.

Another Spartan senior forward, Paige Leander, averaged a double-double of 10.6 points and 10.3 rebounds but had to settle for second-team kudos. A third senior forward, Hallica Warren-Anderson, was honorable mention.

Galva (12-20) had one first-team honoree in junior point guard Lexi Stone (11 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals per game).

Mercer County (10-20) and Wethersfield (8-20) each had one all-conference pick, both second-team selections. Senior forward Kiersten Cox represented the Golden Eagles, while sophomore guard Kennady Anderson represented the Lady Geese.

