Annawan swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Kewanee Wethersfield 56-33 on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Annawan and Kewanee Wethersfield played in a 62-30 game on December 6, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 6, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Woodhull AlWood . For more, click here. Annawan took on Aledo Mercer County on February 8 at Annawan High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.