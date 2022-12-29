 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Annawan gallops past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Annawan prevailed over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Annawan a 15-14 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

The Braves fought to a 29-22 half margin at the Fightin' Irish's expense.

Annawan jumped to a 44-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Braves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-3 final quarter, too.

Recently on December 17, Annawan squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News