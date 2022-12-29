Annawan gallops past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Annawan prevailed over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Annawan a 15-14 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

The Braves fought to a 29-22 half margin at the Fightin' Irish's expense.

Annawan jumped to a 44-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Braves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-3 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.