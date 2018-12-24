1. Geneseo (14-0, LW: 1)
The Maple Leafs allowed a season-high 50 points in a 78-50 win over Monmouth-Roseville last week but are still only allowing 29.5 points per game on defense. Maddi Barickman led the Maple Leafs with 18 points in the win over the Titans.
This week: at State Farm Holiday Classic
2. Bellevue (11-0, LW: 2)
After a grueling week that saw the Comets win three games in three days, Bellevue earned a 61-39 win over Camanche and a 52-42 win over Iowa City Regina. Lindsey Banowetz is averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Comets.
This week: Idle
3. Central DeWitt (9-1, LW: 3)
The Sabers suffered their first loss of the year, falling to Center Point-Urbana 53-39. Freshman Taylor Veach scored 19 points in the loss and is averaging 16.6 points per game to lead the Sabers in scoring.
This week: Idle
4. Wilton (10-1, LW: 4)
The Beavers have won four straight since suffering their first loss of the year, averaging 64 points in the process. Emily Lange is averaging 22.2 points per game and Kortney Drake is contributing 15.8 points for the offense.
This week: Idle
5. Annawan (8-3, LW: NR)
The Bravettes used a fourth-quarter run to beat Hall 60-55 last week. Emily Miller scored 26 points in the win. Annawan's three losses have come to teams with a combined 34-8 record.
This week: at State Farm Holiday Classic