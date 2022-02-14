Annawan nets nifty win over Princeville 60-58

Annawan wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 60-58 victory over Princeville for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.
In recent action on February 7, Annawan faced off against Princeville and Annawan took on Aledo Mercer County on February 9 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap
