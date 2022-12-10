Annawan overpowers Seneca in thorough fashion 61-29

Annawan unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Seneca 61-29 Saturday in Illinois girls basketball action on December 10.
Last season, Annawan and Seneca squared off with December 4, 2021 at Annawan High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 2, Annawan squared off with Brimfield in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.