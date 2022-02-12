Annawan pushes over Galva 52-36

Annawan trucked Galva on the road to a 52-36 victory on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 7, Annawan faced off against Princeville and Galva took on Aledo Mercer County on February 7 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap
