Annawan rains all over Galva 59-33
Annawan rains all over Galva 59-33

Annawan didn't tinker around with Galva. A 59-33 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.

In recent action on January 20, Galva faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield and Annawan took on Princeville on January 19 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

