Annawan smashes through Manlius Bureau Valley 63-30

Annawan gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Manlius Bureau Valley 63-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 14.
The last time Annawan and Manlius Bureau Valley played in a 39-7 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Annawan faced off against Seneca and Manlius Bureau Valley took on Galva on December 6 at Galva High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.