Annawan sprints to the finish to take LTC lead

WOODHULL — Originally scheduled to play on Jan. 5, the Annawan and Ridgewood girls' basketball teams had to wait nearly a month to meet.

But as the Lincoln Trail Conference season has progressed, it resulted in Thursday night's make-up date being of great importance.

With the Bravettes and the Spartans part of a three-way logjam atop the LTC standings, the wait ultimately proved to be worth it for Annawan.

Down by five in the fourth quarter, the Bravettes' relentless defensive pressure paid off in the form of a 23-2 closing run as they pulled away to a 59-43 win at AlWood High School's Walt Minder Gymnasium.

"This was not our Plan A; we hadn't had to come from behind all year," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz. "We're a young group, and they proved a lot to themselves tonight."

The win puts the Bravettes (16-10) in sole possession of first place in the LTC at 7-1, a half-game up on Abingdon-Avon, which had its game at United canceled Tuesday night.

"That's definitely the goal. We want to get back on top," Burkiewicz said. "With the youth we start, we want to be there for a few more years."

One of the two seniors in the Annawan lineup, forward Cassidy Miller, stepped up with strong leadership down the stretch after the Spartans (16-9, 6-2 LTC) took a 41-36 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Miller scored 10 of her 17 points in the final eight minutes, including several buckets down the stretch as Annawan reeled off 13 straight points to close out the game.

"We know Ridgewood has some good bigs, so our plan was to get the ball through them and use some different solutions," said Miller, who added six rebounds. "That was the plan."

That plan worked, as the Bravettes were able to weather solid efforts by the Spartans' senior forward duo of Paige Leander (13 points, 13 rebounds, six blocked shots) and Hallica Warren-Anderson (11 points, 10 rebounds).

"We knew they'd be big down low, so we had to stay out of foul trouble early," said Annawan sophomore guard Lainy Manuel, who scored nine of her 16 points in the final period.

The efforts of Miller and Manuel were part of a strong group performance that included eight points and six boards from Jaydn Wise and seven rebounds and six steals from Kaylee Celus.

"We worked as a team, and pushed through," Manuel said. "Toward the end of the game, we really pulled together and got it done."

It was that group effort, combined with relentless pressure that forced the Spartans into 21 turnovers, that wore the hosts down in the final quarter.

"I think we got a little tired in the fourth quarter," said Ridgewood coach Maggie Molek. "Our guards are young, and this was the first time facing that much pressure the entire game. It gradually wore on them."

The Spartans struck quickly, scoring just four seconds after winning the opening tip and working their way to an 8-4 lead on buckets by Leander and Hannah Maher.

After back-to-back buckets by Miller put Annawan up 10-8, the Spartans used a Ciara Clark 3-pointer to regain the lead. The Bravettes then converted a pair of Celus steals into four straight Olivia Goodley free throws to fuel a 7-0 run and go up 17-12.

Up 17-14 after one, the Bravettes matched their biggest lead at 21-16 before the Spartans reeled off six straight points, with Leander's putback bucket giving the hosts a 22-21 lead with 2:32 left in the first half.

Again, the teams dueled back and forth. However, back-to-back buckets by Warren-Anderson enabled Ridgewood to take a 26-25 into the locker room for halftime.

"We did a lot of things inside that worked well," said Molek. "We got them in foul trouble, and we were able to hit some 3s, which we'd struggled with in the past."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0