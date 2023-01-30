Annawan staggers Monmouth United with resounding performance 57-24

Annawan recorded a big victory over Monmouth United 57-24 on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Annawan and Monmouth United played in a 67-34 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 25, Annawan squared off with Galva in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

