Annawan topples Rock Island Alleman 46-45
A sigh of relief filled the air in Annawan's locker room after Saturday's 46-45 win against Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

Annawan's offense moved to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

Rock Island Alleman moved ahead of Annawan 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Annawan added to its advantage with a 11-8 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on December 13, Annawan faced off against Erie E/P and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. Click here for a recap

