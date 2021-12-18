Annawan topples Rock Island Alleman 46-45

A sigh of relief filled the air in Annawan's locker room after Saturday's 46-45 win against Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.
Annawan's offense moved to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
Rock Island Alleman moved ahead of Annawan 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Annawan added to its advantage with a 11-8 margin in the closing period.
