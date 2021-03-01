Annawan youngsters provide hope for the future

Even without the delays and disruptions to the high school season engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annawan girls basketball squad was facing a level of uncertainty it had not faced in some time.
With only two seniors and two juniors on coach Jason Burkiewicz's varsity roster, the Bravettes found themselves in the midst of a full-fledged youth movement, with the younger players having to adjust on the fly to a pandemic-altered routine.
Finally getting to return to some sense of normal with the start of practice and the regular season a month ago, Annawan's young players have risen above it all and are showing they could be the nucleus of another series of great teams.
In addition to taking a 6-3 record into this week's action, the Bravettes remain in hot pursuit of a Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season title. They are 5-2 in the league, tied for third with Mercer County and Ridgewood and trailing only Stark County (8-1, 6-1 LTC) and Princeville (6-2, 5-1).
"They've adjusted well," Burkiewicz said of his young players. "Maybe it's helped a bit with the gyms being kind of empty. They can focus even more on playing basketball. They've jumped in right from Day 1, and after the first three minutes of our opener against Hall, we put our young group in our press, because that's what they'll be running for the next several years.
"They started off by turning Hall over the first three or four times. Having that group being able to play fast is only going to help us now and down the road."
In a year without a postseason, the Bravettes' main goal to shoot for is a return to the top of the LTC standings. Annawan won or shared the crown eight straight seasons (2011-18) before Princeville won the title the past two years.
They key has been the emergence of freshmen guards Kaylee Celus, Olivia Goodley and Lainy Manuel with sophomore guard Kennadi Rico stepping up her efforts after a promising rookie campaign.
"Olivia's been in double digits our last three games and is 12 for 12 on free throws this year," Burkiewicz said. "She makes good passes, and has a chance to be one of the best guards we've ever had. Kennadi got hurt in the first game, and we finally got her back against Galva (last Friday). We really think she could've had a nice year for us.
"Lainy has a good pull-up shot off the dribble, and Kaylee has been one of our biggest surprises. She's so long and fast, we put her at the front of our defensive traps, and she gets her hands on everything."
The two seniors — forwards Ella Manuel and Emily Miller — along with junior forward and three-year varsity performer Cassidy Miller have laid the foundation for this year's club.
Manuel is coming off a 23-point outing in last Tuesday's 66-48 win over ROWVA-Williamsfield and 17 points in a 77-34 romp past Galva while Emily Miller recently went over the 1,000-point mark for her career in a 64-48 victory over a West Central club that was undefeated at the time.
"Coach (Chris) Goodley and I were talking after the Galva game," said Burkiewicz, "and we said that just now, we're starting to see the things we've been practicing. Having these games have been very important for us."
MerCo heats up: Riding through the bumps of its own youth-laden lineup and a 2-4 start, Mercer County has won three of its past four games to maintain its presence in the LTC championship picture.
That stretch includes back-to-back victories over West Central (40-38) and Wethersfield (62-40). That first win was key for the Golden Eagles as it put them a game up on the Heat (5-3, 4-3 LTC), who have dropped three straight after their perfect start.
As for Ridgewood, the Spartans have regained the form that fueled their 3-1 start, notwithstanding last Saturday's 40-32 nonconference loss to Elmwood.
After back-to-back losses dropped it to .500, Ridgewood (6-4) turned around to reel off three straight victories to keep itself in the LTC race. The biggest of those wins came a week ago at Toulon, where the Spartans edged Stark County 35-32 to give the Lady Rebels their only loss to date.
Key LTC matchups: Big games coming up in the Lincoln Trail's stretch run include Tuesday's showdown in Aledo between Mercer County and Princeville, with Annawan and Ridgewood looking to keep pace with wins in their games at United and Galva, respectively.
Friday night brings two more key LTC matchups, with MerCo hitting the road to face Stark County and the Bravettes welcoming the Spartans to a gym where Annawan has yet to lose in five home dates.