Annawan youngsters provide hope for the future

"They started off by turning Hall over the first three or four times. Having that group being able to play fast is only going to help us now and down the road."

In a year without a postseason, the Bravettes' main goal to shoot for is a return to the top of the LTC standings. Annawan won or shared the crown eight straight seasons (2011-18) before Princeville won the title the past two years.

They key has been the emergence of freshmen guards Kaylee Celus, Olivia Goodley and Lainy Manuel with sophomore guard Kennadi Rico stepping up her efforts after a promising rookie campaign.

"Olivia's been in double digits our last three games and is 12 for 12 on free throws this year," Burkiewicz said. "She makes good passes, and has a chance to be one of the best guards we've ever had. Kennadi got hurt in the first game, and we finally got her back against Galva (last Friday). We really think she could've had a nice year for us.

"Lainy has a good pull-up shot off the dribble, and Kaylee has been one of our biggest surprises. She's so long and fast, we put her at the front of our defensive traps, and she gets her hands on everything."