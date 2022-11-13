Annawan's Burkiewicz closing in on 300 wins

ANNAWAN - For Jason Burkiewicz, it still seems not very long ago that he got his first shot at a varsity head coaching job.

Beginning his 13th season as head coach of the Annawan girls' basketball squad, Burkiewicz finds himself closing in on a career milestone.

Succeeding current Annawan High School athletic director Matt Huber in 2010, Burkiewicz is closing in on 300 career victories. He has a 292-77 record (791 winning percentage), all with the Bravettes.

That run includes eight consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season and tournament titles and eight straight IHSA Class 1A regional championships from 2011-18, plus six sectional titles in a seven-year prior from 2012-18.

The crowning achievements in those dynasty years were a pair of 1A state championships in 2014 and '17, a third-place finish in '12 and a school-record 34 wins in 35 games in '18.

"It's gone by really fast," said Burkiewicz, who was Huber's assistant for two seasons prior to taking over as head coach and was a part of the Bravettes' 2010 regional-title team. "It seems like yesterday, I was excited about getting my first opportunity at a head coaching job.

"Now here I am, nearly 15 years later."

With Annawan set to start a new season this evening at 6 against Rock Falls at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament, optimism is high for the Bravettes to return to the heights they enjoyed throughout the previous decade.

Finishing 21-11 last year and winning the LTC regular-season title for the first time in four years with a 10-1 mark -- ending Princeville's three-year run of league championships -- Burkiewicz has nearly has entire roster back.

"We definitely showed a lot of growth over the summer," he said. "Each and every one of them is doing more with their game. Our inside players have done a better job with their outside shooting, and our outside shooters are doing better at taking it to the basket.

"I've got five seniors and juniors who have been on the floor since they were freshmen. Experience is a nice thing to have, and we have it."

The Bravettes do have to replace a pair of key seniors in forward Maddy Rusk and center Cassidy Miller, the latter being the '21-22 team leader with 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and earning All-LTC first-team honors.

Anchoring the returning corps is Annawan's other All-LTC first-team standout, junior guard Olivia Goodley. Goodley was second in scoring with 8.2 points per game and added 2.8 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per night.

Junior guards and second-team All-LTC standouts Kaylee Celus and Lainy Manuel also return and will share captain duties with senior guard Kennadi Rico. Senior forward Jaydn Wise and sophomore point guard Bella VanOpdorp add to the Bravettes' depth.

"Once we get towards Christmas and mid-season, teams will have plenty of film on us and they'll see we have several players who can score double digits and have 20-point nights," Burkiewicz said. "Kaylee, Olivia, Kennadi, Jaydn and Bella, they're all good shooters."

With the loss of Miller's post presence, Annawan looks to be even more of a run-and-gun squad, with several players capable of shining from behind the 3-point line.

"We had several games this past summer where we had 10 3-pointers go down; against Rock Island, we hit 12 3s," said Burkiewicz. "We've got some fast guards, and we're going to be running up and down the court, taking layups or the first available shot. We'll play it fast, like a track meet."

Among the newer Bravettes, 5-foot-11 junior guard/forward Zoey Vance, 5-11 sophomore center Ella Anderson and 5-8 freshman forward Tyra Jones will gradually be looked to to help pick up the slack in the paint.

Coming off three straight losses in the 1A regional finals, including last winter's 67-39 AlWood Regional setback to eventual state champion Brimfield, Annawan is looking to bring the glory days back.

"Very much so," Burkiewicz stated. "We have high aspirations for this season, for the conference and the postseason. The path has a lot to do with it; there were several regionals we could've won last year, but we ended up going up against the eventual state champs.

"Right now, we want to focus more on this week at Geneseo, and then at State Farm (in late December). We're excited about those opportunities."