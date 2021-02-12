Appel's 3 lifts Bulldogs past Spartans

Izzy Appel dealt with early foul trouble, making one field goal. Kate McAleer, who missed her first two shots Friday, didn’t take a shot in either the second or third quarter.

When their numbers were called in the final eight minutes, the two Bettendorf juniors and captains answered the bell.

McAleer canned two go-ahead 3-pointers and Appel delivered the game-winning trifecta from the left corner with 17 seconds remaining that sealed the Bulldogs' 41-39 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph on the road against Pleasant Valley on the final night of the regular season.

“This was the best shot we were going to get,” Appel said. “If we wanted to get ahead and win, I need to take it now. I wasn’t thinking about anything else, just shooting my regular shot.”

It marks the second straight season Bettendorf (9-3, 9-3 MAC) will finish in the top-half of the standings.

“They have worked hard from the first practice up until our 46th,” Bulldogs coach Brian Tritt said. “These upperclassmen stepped up in a big way.”

Appel entered the night third on the team in shooting percentage from downtown with at least 10 attempts. She got two early fouls, one of four Bettendorf starters to get that many fouls by halftime.