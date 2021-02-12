Appel's 3 lifts Bulldogs past Spartans

Izzy Appel dealt with early foul trouble, making one field goal. Kate McAleer, who missed her first two shots Friday, didn’t take a shot in either the second or third quarter.
When their numbers were called in the final eight minutes, the two Bettendorf juniors and captains answered the bell.
McAleer canned two go-ahead 3-pointers and Appel delivered the game-winning trifecta from the left corner with 17 seconds remaining that sealed the Bulldogs' 41-39 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph on the road against Pleasant Valley on the final night of the regular season.
“This was the best shot we were going to get,” Appel said. “If we wanted to get ahead and win, I need to take it now. I wasn’t thinking about anything else, just shooting my regular shot.”
It marks the second straight season Bettendorf (9-3, 9-3 MAC) will finish in the top-half of the standings.
“They have worked hard from the first practice up until our 46th,” Bulldogs coach Brian Tritt said. “These upperclassmen stepped up in a big way.”
Appel entered the night third on the team in shooting percentage from downtown with at least 10 attempts. She got two early fouls, one of four Bettendorf starters to get that many fouls by halftime.
Even though she was sitting on three in the second half, Tritt knew she would be needed later.
“Our philosophy is when players get two (fouls), we usually bench them and see them seldom in the second half,” he said. “I told our (assistant) coach, 'We’re gonna have to play these girls with two fouls.' It’s so fun to see her hit a big shot.”
Appel’s heroics were set up by her teammates.
Hattie Aanestad drained a buzzer-beating shot from downtown to end the third quarter and snap a 9-0 PV run to make it a 28-27 game. To the players, that was the first glimpse of momentum.
“When Hattie hit that 3, we were like ‘OK, let’s finish this,’” McAleer said.
Nine of the final 12 Bettendorf points were not scored by leading scorers — Aanestad and Faith Furness. It was the inside-outside tandem of McAleer and Lillie Petersen that went toe-to-toe with the Spartans.
Trailing 33-30, McAleer camped in the corner and buried a trifecta. Petersen gave the Bulldogs the lead with 2:11 left in regulation on a pair of free throws.
PV’s Addie Kerkhoff responded with a trey of her own to regain the one-point advantage at the 1:34 mark. McAleer answered 16 seconds later, but on a Bulldogs turnover in the final 45 seconds, Emily Wood converted a 3-point play with 37 seconds to go that put the Spartans back in front 39-38.
Off an inbounds play 20 seconds later, Appel stood in the corner and swished the dagger. It was her 11th made 3-pointer of the season.
“It was in rhythm,” Appel said. “The way they play their zone, especially if I can sneak behind one of those three bottom girls, if we get that quick pass, I’ll be open.”
Three of Bettendorf’s four made shots from beyond the arc were made from a corner.
“Kudos to their kids, they knocked down shots,” Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. “We’ll make that adjustment, we will defend that better.”
With 2.5 seconds remaining, PV (10-8, 7-7) had one last chance.
Wood heaved a one-armed shot from inside the arc that bounced off the backboard and fell to the ground, sending Bettendorf into euphoria to avenge a 20-point loss back in January.
It won despite 21 turnovers — at least five in three of the four frames — and a 14-of-40 night from the field. Aanestad led the Bulldogs with a game-high 15 points while Furness grabbed eight rebounds.
“When you play PV, you’re going to turn the ball over,” Tritt said. “Obviously, we’d like to cut down those turnovers a little bit. A lot of them were unforced.”
The Spartans walked off their home floor dejected. They made just two 3-point field goals on 17 attempts. Wood, one of seven seniors recognized prior to tip, paced them with 13 points and five rebounds.
“I thought we had good looks tonight,” Goetz said. “I have confidence in those kids, they’re going to knock them down. They were right there. It happens, you score 39 points in a high school basketball game, you gotta score more than that.”
Throughout the opening period, there were more turnovers (14) than points (13). Kerkhoff was the first to score with 4:26 left to go in the first eight minutes on a layup.
Bettendorf didn’t get on the board until Appel drained a 3-pointer with 2:18 left. It outscored the Spartans 12-9 in the second quarter to enter the locker room tied at 17 apiece.
In five days, the two rivals will meet on the same court to open Class 5A postseason play. The winner will face 13th-ranked Davenport North in the semis next weekend.
Goetz knows her girls will be ready.
“Very few times in life do you get a second chance,” she said. “You’re given a second chance. Stakes are higher.”
Tritt shares the same sentiment.
“When midnight clicks, we’re locked in for Wednesday,” he said.