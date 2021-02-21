Area girls basketball: Sherrard out of the chute fast

SHERRARD — Throughout her years at Sherrard High School, the winter and basketball season has been a time of year Taylor Barber eagerly anticipated.
After riding a wave of emotions as the fate of her senior season hung in the balance, it was a tidal wave of relief that swept over Barber once she knew that she would have one more year as a Tiger.
"I think it was a sense of relief for all of us seniors, because all of us thought there wasn't going to be a season," said the four-year varsity guard, referring to not only herself, but classmates and fellow guards Carrigan Minch (a two-year varsity performer) and Jessica Vestal.
"We were trying to prepare for that mentally, but it was still hard for me to comprehend. Basketball has been a big part of my life, and I'm just very thankful for this entire season."
Indeed, the Tigers have made the most of the opportunity given to them and other area girls' basketball squads once the go-ahead to have a season came down from the IHSA.
In the first two weeks of play, Sherrard has swept Three Rivers West Division rivals Rockridge and Fulton — the latter squad a Class 1A regional finalist last season — for a 4-0 start going into games with Orion on Monday and Thursday evening.
The Tigers' fast start has been especially satisfying, as they follow up a 14-15 finish last winter that ended with a 55-51 home-court overtime loss to Mercer County in the 2A regional semifinals.
"All of us realized we didn't really have the time; we just had to start working hard right off the bat," Barber said. "With no postseason this year like we've had in the past, we're taking the entire regular season even more seriously, especially the last week and the two weeks leading up to that."
Barber was referring to Sherrard's final two games against two-time defending TRAC West champion Riverdale, which is also off to a perfect start and looks again to be the most formidable barrier between the Tigers and a conference title.
"We've talked a lot about (a TRAC West championship)," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "That's definitely one of our goals. With such a short season, we have to work to be the best we can in only so much time."
In addition to Barber's five points and two steals per game, several younger Tigers have provided fuel for their team's hot start. Junior guard Sydney Adamson has shown a strong all-around game, averaging eight points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
Forward and fellow junior Charlotte Frere also checks in at eight points per game and leads Sherrard with 6.5 rebounds per outing. Sophomore forward Olivia Meskan chips in with 6.3 points and 4.5 boards per contest.
"It's obviously been a weird start to the season, with everyone adjusting to being able to play and getting back into basketball shape," Swanson said. "We're still figuring things out, but I'm happy with our start. I'm happy that our senior kids get to have some kind of season, to be able to put on the uniform and go through it again."