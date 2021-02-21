Area girls basketball: Sherrard out of the chute fast

"All of us realized we didn't really have the time; we just had to start working hard right off the bat," Barber said. "With no postseason this year like we've had in the past, we're taking the entire regular season even more seriously, especially the last week and the two weeks leading up to that."

Barber was referring to Sherrard's final two games against two-time defending TRAC West champion Riverdale, which is also off to a perfect start and looks again to be the most formidable barrier between the Tigers and a conference title.

"We've talked a lot about (a TRAC West championship)," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "That's definitely one of our goals. With such a short season, we have to work to be the best we can in only so much time."

In addition to Barber's five points and two steals per game, several younger Tigers have provided fuel for their team's hot start. Junior guard Sydney Adamson has shown a strong all-around game, averaging eight points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

Forward and fellow junior Charlotte Frere also checks in at eight points per game and leads Sherrard with 6.5 rebounds per outing. Sophomore forward Olivia Meskan chips in with 6.3 points and 4.5 boards per contest.

"It's obviously been a weird start to the season, with everyone adjusting to being able to play and getting back into basketball shape," Swanson said. "We're still figuring things out, but I'm happy with our start. I'm happy that our senior kids get to have some kind of season, to be able to put on the uniform and go through it again."

