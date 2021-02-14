Area Notebook: Spartans girls off to strong start

Last winter, the Ridgewood girls' basketball co-op squad could muster only six wins out of 30 games.
This season, the first of Maggie Molek's head-coaching tenure, the Spartans have already notched a third of that win total with a 2-1 start in the opening week, with all three being Lincoln Trail Conference contests.
Bouncing back from a 43-33 opening loss to a Biggsville West Central club that is off to a 4-0 start, Ridgewood scored back-to-back victories over ROWVA-Williamsfield (45-42) and Mercer County (44-21), with senior forward Brecken Adamson tallying 18 points in the latter win.
"A big part of it has been getting back out there," said the former Maggie Furlong, a three-sport standout and 2005 graduate from Davenport Assumption. "We'd been practicing against each other for months, so it was something different from what we'd seen every day.
"It took us a quarter to get going against West Central; we were down by nine (17-8) after one. We expected that going in after not playing for nearly a year."
Led by Adamson's 11 points per game average, the Spartans have a number of players capable of filling in the scoring column, including senior guard Kendall Lewis (nine points per game).
Lewis's 13 points led the way in Ridgewood's victory over R-W. The trio of Brooke Jackson, Hannah Maher and Tatum Miller have been chipping in with four to five points per outing.
"I've been pretty happy with that; the girls have done a good job passing the ball and finding the open player, and we've had different people step up," Molek said. "It's true with every team, but the more we get out there and play, everything becomes a bit more in sync."
Rolling out of the gate: Several other area girls' basketball teams have hit the ground running since the long-awaited return to competition, including two-time defending Three Rivers West Division champion Riverdale (3-0).
Opening with a 45-42 win over United Township behind senior forward Shae Hanrahan's 19 points, which included a 15-of-26 showing from the free throw line, the Rams jumped into conference play with a 55-28 win over Orion. That was followed by a 55-32 victory over the Chargers in the rematch, a game in which Hanrahan notched 15 points to help her club pull away after it led 23-16 at halftime.
Two of Riverdale's rivals for TRAC West supremacy — Fulton and Sherrard — got off to 2-0 starts with a pair of league wins last week, with the Tigers sweeping traditional rival Rockridge 32-25 and 42-22.
The Steamers opened with a 59-35 win over Morrison behind the senior duo of Liz Fish (24 points) and Kylie Collachia (15), with freshman Brooklyn Brennan scoring 12 points in her prep debut. In the rematch, Fulton prevailed 34-26.