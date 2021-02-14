Area Notebook: Spartans girls off to strong start

Last winter, the Ridgewood girls' basketball co-op squad could muster only six wins out of 30 games.

This season, the first of Maggie Molek's head-coaching tenure, the Spartans have already notched a third of that win total with a 2-1 start in the opening week, with all three being Lincoln Trail Conference contests.

Bouncing back from a 43-33 opening loss to a Biggsville West Central club that is off to a 4-0 start, Ridgewood scored back-to-back victories over ROWVA-Williamsfield (45-42) and Mercer County (44-21), with senior forward Brecken Adamson tallying 18 points in the latter win.

"A big part of it has been getting back out there," said the former Maggie Furlong, a three-sport standout and 2005 graduate from Davenport Assumption. "We'd been practicing against each other for months, so it was something different from what we'd seen every day.

"It took us a quarter to get going against West Central; we were down by nine (17-8) after one. We expected that going in after not playing for nearly a year."

Led by Adamson's 11 points per game average, the Spartans have a number of players capable of filling in the scoring column, including senior guard Kendall Lewis (nine points per game).