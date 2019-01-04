Assumption didn't let two weeks off ruin its momentum.
The Knights came out of the holiday break with a 62-57 win over Bettendorf, upping their win streak to five games and easing the sting of a 1-5 start to the season.
"It's a lot of credit to these kids because at one point or another they've all been really down on themselves and feeling like things are not going their way," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "They show up to practice every day and they take the coaching and they take the criticism and they bring it on the floor and you can see us turning the corner."
Assumption (6-5, 6-3 MAC) showcased the versatility of its bigs in the win as Allie Timmons, Corey Whitlock and Anna Wohlers — all of whom are 5-foot-11 or taller — combined for 40 points, with Timmons and Wohlers each stretching the floor with points from behind the 3-point arc.
"Our posts were working so hard, Corey was finishing some great shots, we had a couple and-ones. Allie was shooting some 3s pretty well, but she can work the block if she wants to," said Wohlers, who led the Knights with 17 points. "We can definitely rely on that moving forward because with having both inside and outside I think that works really well for us."
Bettendorf (8-3, 6-3) came out strong to start the game before Assumption closed the first quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 19-11 lead.
The Bulldogs played from behind the rest of the way as the Knights opened up a 31-18 lead with just over two minutes left in the second quarter before Bettendorf closed out the half on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 31-23.
Turnovers plagued the Bulldogs on the night as Bettendorf gave the ball away 18 times.
"We just kept on fighting out of that (first-quarter hole) a little bit," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "I don't want to say we didn't play well; we didn't, but that was a lot of credit to what (Assumption was) doing defensively. ... Every time we got a stop, we gave the ball back to them and that set the tone for the game. It's really hard to beat a good team on the road if you're giving up the ball."
The Bulldogs made several attempts to come back but every time they did, the Knights found an answer.
Bettendorf made its first four shots of the second half to cut the lead to 36-33, only for Assumption to score the next seven points, six coming from Wohlers.
In the fourth quarter, Bettendorf cut the lead to 52-50, only for Timmons to score the game's next five points to up the lead to 57-50.
"Tonight, our offense and our defense clicked together," Whitlock said. "The beginning of the season we were figuring out what all of us can do together and then later on in the season, we started to figure out what each of us could do and put it together as a whole team."
Bettendorf did get nice balance on the score sheet as four players finished in double figures, led by Ashley Fountain's 16 points and Maggie Erpelding's 13. Kylie Wroblewski pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds to go with 10 points for the Bulldogs.
"The great thing about basketball is you just keep on rolling," Tritt said. "We've got an outstanding event tomorrow (the IHMVCU Shootout) and we're excited to see some of our other girls that played well tonight on that stage."