Assumption comes alive in second half to reach state

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Halftime was exactly what Assumption needed.
After a frustrating, foul-filled first half, the Knights came out and doubled up Waukon in the second 16 minutes, erasing a five-point deficit and grabbing a 55-42 regional final win Saturday at Dyersville Beckman High School.
"I think it got everybody back on their feet and, let's just go out there and play, ignore what's happening in the crowds, or what's going on around us and just play together," senior Corey Whitlock said. "It's a team effort and we all needed to be there for each other."
The win punches Assumption's ticket to state for the 16th time in program history and first since 2018. The 10th-ranked Knights take on No. 2 Clear Lake at Wells Fargo Arena Monday, March 2, at 8:30 p.m.
After taking a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Assumption fell behind 24-19 at halftime, thanks to Waukon's ability to get to the free-throw line.
The Knights were called for nine fouls in the first half, allowing the Indians to go 6-of-9 from the stripe, while Assumption didn't visit the free-throw line once.
It was reminiscent of last year's regional final between the two teams, which saw Waukon grab a 10-0 advantage in foul calls in the second half and make 18 free throws in a win.
"Obviously, we could look to put ourselves in better position, but it was definite déjà vu for sure," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said.
The game turned early in the third quarter.
After Waukon took a 26-19 lead, Natalie Moore was hit with two quick fouls and the Assumption senior had to sit on the bench with four fouls with 5 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
That sparked Assumption (16-7), which went on a 20-3 run to take a 39-29 lead with 4:35 left in the game, then made 16 free throws down the stretch to hold off Waukon (15-9).
"I think, watching her go sit down with four fouls, I know it killed her and it killed us a little bit too, but they just play for each other and I think that really got them fired up," McNamara said. "At first, I thought we were going to hang our heads, because we've done that before but I could tell they were fired up after that fourth foul call on Natalie.
"They wanted to fight back for their senior and they did it."
The Knights changed their mentality in the second half, pounding the ball inside to Whitlock and A.J. Schubert, and dominating on the boards, outrebounding Waukon 37-23 in the win.
"The difference was last year, I think we let what happened in the second half get to us," said Whitlock, who had six points and nine rebounds. "The first half was slowly getting to us today but we went back to the locker room and said, ignore it, just keep playing through it, be strong, keep fighting."
That change in mentality isn't just the difference between this year's team and last year's, but something that has also been forged throughout this season.
"January, Assumption would have come out and totally laid down in the third quarter but we really came out, fought and battled back, which says a lot about these kids," McNamara said. "They've improved more than any other team I've seen over the course of the season. They are receptive to coaching, they're great teammates and it's been a pleasure."
Schubert led the Knights with 23 points and 16 rebounds. She was especially key in the fourth quarter with 13 points, nine coming from the free throw line.
"Just be an animal out there on the court and leave it all," Schubert said. "Do it for the seniors — they pushed you, they're your leaders and that's what I wanted to do."
Schubert continues to have an incredible freshman year for the Knights. After earning all-state honors and helping the Assumption volleyball team reach state in the fall, she's now been a key part of getting the basketball team back to Des Moines.
"It's kind of an emotional ride. It's always, do it for the team and play your hardest," Schubert said. "We've come this far and we're not going to stop."