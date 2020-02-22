Assumption comes alive in second half to reach state

"Obviously, we could look to put ourselves in better position, but it was definite déjà vu for sure," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said.

The game turned early in the third quarter.

After Waukon took a 26-19 lead, Natalie Moore was hit with two quick fouls and the Assumption senior had to sit on the bench with four fouls with 5 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

That sparked Assumption (16-7), which went on a 20-3 run to take a 39-29 lead with 4:35 left in the game, then made 16 free throws down the stretch to hold off Waukon (15-9).

"I think, watching her go sit down with four fouls, I know it killed her and it killed us a little bit too, but they just play for each other and I think that really got them fired up," McNamara said. "At first, I thought we were going to hang our heads, because we've done that before but I could tell they were fired up after that fourth foul call on Natalie.

"They wanted to fight back for their senior and they did it."

The Knights changed their mentality in the second half, pounding the ball inside to Whitlock and A.J. Schubert, and dominating on the boards, outrebounding Waukon 37-23 in the win.