Assumption crashes glass in win over Muscatine

It doesn't matter if it's from a post or a guard, a starter or a reserve, Assumption has shown a proclivity this season for crashing the glass.
The Knights used that skill to grab a 50-33 win over Muscatine, outrebounding the Muskies 35-21 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest Tuesday at Assumption High School.
Four different players had at least five rebounds, including nine from senior post Corey Whitlock and seven from senior guard Natalie Moore. Sophomore Maddie Loken and freshman A.J. Schubert added five rebounds each off the bench.
That's nothing new for the Knights, who came into the game third in the MAC averaging 29.3 rebounds per contest.
"We wanted to be really aggressive and get out there and not let the team get them against us," Moore said. "With our athleticism and us being aggressive, as soon as that shot goes up, we all want to attack the boards. We don't want anybody to get double chances."
That dominance on the glass was evident on a key play early in the game. Muscatine held a 7-5 lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter. Assumption's Dawsen Dorsey tied the game 15 seconds later, then Loken gave the Knights a lead with a free throw. Loken missed her second shot but Schubert hustled for the ball, kicking it out to Katie Anderson, who nailed a 3 to put Assumption up 11-7.
The Knights never trailed again.
"We try to reenact game-like situations like that in practice but I do just think they play hard," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "As far as hustle plays like that, they're just athletes and we're really lucky to have them on our team."
Assumption upped its lead to 25-19 at halftime but took the game over in the third quarter, outscoring the Muskies 16-6 to up its lead to 41-25.
Muscatine cut the gap to 45-33 with 2:07 left but Assumption (6-1, 4-1) hung on for the win.
"Certainly the boards got away from us tonight, Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "We know it's a game of possessions and we know that's a strength of their team. We did not handle the glass tonight."
Dorsey led the Knights with 14 points while junior Anna Wohlers added nine. Since allowing 54 points in a loss to Bettendorf, the Knights are allowing 31.8 points per game.
"Our chemistry is really good," Dorsey said. "We're focusing on coming out hard and we've been doing new defenses, coming in and out from man, to 2-3, to 1-2-2 and that's been helping us a lot."
The Muskies (4-3, 3-2) had quality chances during the game but had trouble finishing, shooting 13 of 47 (27.7 percent) from the field. Zoey Long led Muscatine with 16 points while Emily Woepking added nine. Defensively, Muscatine held Assumption to 16 of 45 (35.6 percent) from the field and forced 10 turnovers.
But Assumption took advantage inside, outscoring the Muskies 12-2 at the free throw line.
"We've got to finish possessions better really on both sides of the ball but we've got to finish the shots that we had because they were good shots," Orvis said. "Certainly on the other end, we just didn't clean up some boards and we gave them a number of second-chance opportunities that resulted in a number of their points tonight."