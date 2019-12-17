Assumption crashes glass in win over Muscatine

The Knights never trailed again.

"We try to reenact game-like situations like that in practice but I do just think they play hard," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "As far as hustle plays like that, they're just athletes and we're really lucky to have them on our team."

Assumption upped its lead to 25-19 at halftime but took the game over in the third quarter, outscoring the Muskies 16-6 to up its lead to 41-25.

Muscatine cut the gap to 45-33 with 2:07 left but Assumption (6-1, 4-1) hung on for the win.

"Certainly the boards got away from us tonight, Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "We know it's a game of possessions and we know that's a strength of their team. We did not handle the glass tonight."

Dorsey led the Knights with 14 points while junior Anna Wohlers added nine. Since allowing 54 points in a loss to Bettendorf, the Knights are allowing 31.8 points per game.

"Our chemistry is really good," Dorsey said. "We're focusing on coming out hard and we've been doing new defenses, coming in and out from man, to 2-3, to 1-2-2 and that's been helping us a lot."