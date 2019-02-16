MARION, Iowa — With the clock ticking down, Assumption's Lauren Herrig came over to the bench and exchanged a tearful embrace with teammate Allie Timmons.
The pair have been friends since kindergarten and have played basketball since third grade.
Their last game together didn't end the way they wanted, a 55-44 loss to Waukon in a Class 3A regional final, but the only two seniors on the Knights made the most of their last time together on the court.
"I wouldn't choose anyone else to play with," Herrig said. "She's an awesome leader, a great basketball player, and the past four years have been awesome."
The Knights struggled with foul trouble in the loss, which sent Waukon to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. Assumption was called for 22 fouls to Waukon's 14 and the Indians (18-3) capitalized, going 18-of-26 from the free throw line.
The foul discrepancy was most evident in the second half, when Assumption was called for the first 10 fouls of the half before Waukon was hit with its first foul with 6 minutes, 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter, up at that point 44-24.
Included in that stretch of fouls was a technical on Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara.
"The foul count was 10-0," McNamara said of the technical. "It's frustrating, but we've got to put ourselves in a better position also and the first half, we didn't do that offensively."
Assumption struggled offensively out of the gate, shooting 4 of 26 from the field in the first half, after which the Knights trailed the Indians 23-14. Assumption struggled with Waukon's press, with 12 turnovers in the first half, and also had issues penetrating the lane, the Indians' length posing some problems.
"We weren't helping ourselves out offensively," McNamara said. "We came down the floor and there was a stretch of three offensive possessions where we took rushed shots. That's a credit to them, they were speeding us up with great defense, but I think at that point in time, there were a lot of nerves."
The Knights battled back to start the third quarter, cutting the lead to 28-24 on a basket from Corey Whitlock with 2:25 left in the frame. The Indians countered with a 16-0 run to take control of the game.
"In that timeout, we just told ourselves, take a deep breath, we've been ahead the whole game and just push through it," said senior Maddie Ahlstrom, who led the Indians with 22 points.
It's been one month following the passing of former Waukon coach Gene Klinge, Iowa's winningest girls basketball coach, making this win extra special.
"With the legacy of Coach Klinge, it's a game that means a little bit more," said current Waukon head coach Greg Criswell, who is making his first trip back to state since he was head coach of Montezuma in 1994. "That's part of the allure coming up here because I knew they had a tradition and it had been a while. I knew they were hungry to get back to the state tournament."
The Knights fall short of the state tournament for the first time since 2016, but McNamara feels the season as a whole was a successful one.
Assumption finished 12-10, rallying back from a 1-5 start and putting together a seven-game win streak in the process.
With a team that has eight underclassmen and just one junior, a lot of that resiliency was due to the two seniors.
"They brought those girls along, and there were times where those two took a back seat and let the young kids do what they do," McNamara said. "It means a lot to our program because it was just nice to have two of the most incredible seniors that have come through, do what they did this year."
Olivia Wardlow led eight different Assumption players with nine points while Herrig added eight.
The two seniors can now turn their focus to their futures. Herrig is committed to play soccer for Illinois State and said she plans to start training today to help the Knights try and win their fourth straight state title.
Timmons, an Iowa softball commit, can take a couple weeks off before getting ready to help the softball team try and win its third straight state title.
But she took a few minutes more to share one more moment with her teammate.
"It's been such a fun four years, they go by too fast," Timmons said. "There's no other senior I would have wanted to spend it with other than Lauren."