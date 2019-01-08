Assumption received a big boost in confidence Tuesday night.
With one of its top three scorers out with injury, and the other two combining for just four points, the Knights found contributions from other spots on the roster, grabbing a 41-33 victory over Muscatine at Assumption High School for their seventh straight win.
"We talked about being consistent throughout the season," senior Lauren Herrig said. "Having our top three scorers (down), we knew we needed to get other girls involved, share the ball more to score."
Herrig was one of those players to step up, scoring eight points while the Knights were led by junior Corey Whitlock. Whitlock scored 15 points, including all nine of her team's points in the second quarter to help Assumption turn a 12-11 first-quarter deficit into a 20-17 halftime lead.
Whitlock was matched up at times throughout the night against UNI commit Alicia Garcia, helping the Assumption junior build her confidence moving forward.
"I was being more physical, pushing up on whoever was guarding me or keeping them behind me so the ball could go to me and I could choose what side to go on," said Whitlock, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. "It brings up my confidence, because I know there are tougher girls out there and she is definitely one of them and that helps me bring my strength up in the post."
The Knights were without sophomore Anna Wohlers, who Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said suffered an ankle injury and a broken nose in Saturday's win against Alleman and could miss between four to six weeks. Olivia Wardlow scored four points and Allie Timmons had an off night with zero points after leading the way in a pair of wins last week. That trio entered Tuesday accounting for nearly 53 percent of the team's points on the season.
Instead, the trio of Herrig, Whitlock and Katie Anderson led the way, entering the game averaging 20.5 points but combined for 31 in the win.
"We did have a lot of girls step up tonight which is great to see," McNamara said. "When you have other girls that are showing up and putting points on the board, that's what you need to do when you're without certain kids that normally do show up on the scoreboard for you."
Assumption (8-5, 7-3 MAC) relied on its defense through much of the game. The Knights forced 19 turnovers in the game, including a stretch of four straight in the third quarter that led to six points, helping the Knights turn a 25-21 lead into a 31-21 advantage.
Still, Muscatine (4-9, 4-6) had a chance late to make a run at a win. Trailing by six, the Muskies forced a turnover and had an open look at 3 but it fell short and Assumption grabbed the rebound to effectively end the game.
Garcia led the Muskies with 12 points and Zoey Long added nine points.
"I feel like we're right there and you could see tonight, just when we were on the cusp of getting over the hump, that's when we need to eliminate the turnover, we need to lock down a possession or lock down a stop," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "I always feel like we're one possession away from getting where we want to go."
It's yet another win for Assumption, who have now won seven straight games after a 1-5 start to the season.
"Honestly, our heart and effort (is the difference)," Herrig said. "We are not the same team that we were from the first game to now. Every day girls come in, we work hard, we do everything 100 percent and that shows in our games and hopefully it continues the rest of the season."