Assumption girls headed back to state

CLARENCE, Iowa — To the outside world, nobody would have thought that following a five-game losing streak and a 5-11 record, Davenport Assumption would sniff the state tournament.

“We knew in our hearts what we needed to do,” senior Anna Wohlers said. “The MAC is definitely a tough conference to be in and a lot of teams maybe take that for granted.”

Yet, time and time again, when it drops down to play fellow Class 3A opponents, the Knights always find a way to make it back to Wells Fargo Arena.

For the second straight season, the Knights are Des Moines bound. They earned this trip with a dominating and controlling wire-to-wire 49-36 triumph over No. 12 Solon at Saturday night at North Cedar Jr/Sr. High School.

First year head coach Jake Timm will take his team to state with an 8-11 record and the eighth seed with a date against top-ranked Cherokee on Monday, March 1, at 5 p.m.

All three postseason wins came away from Davenport, knocking out two top-15 opponents and all of them from the Wamac.